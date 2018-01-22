Fugitive Puigdemont in Denmark, Spanish seek arrest warrant

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, left, arrives in Copenhagen on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The fugitive former leader of Catalonia has arrived in Denmark, despite threats from Spain to seek his immediate arrest there. Puigdemont is being investigated by Spain over a unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia's parliament on Oct. 27. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Tariq Mikkel Khan