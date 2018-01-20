Gabon says major ivory trafficking ring dismantled, 10 held

FILE - In this file photo dated July 4, 2001, aerial photo, a lone elephant grazes at a clearing in the rain forest of Lope Reserve, Gabon. Gabon's national parks agency said Saturday Jan. 20, 2018, taht a major trafficking ring that smuggled some six tons of ivory out of the country in 2017, has been dismantled, in a victory against poachers who have killed large numbers of forest elephants in the Central African country of Gabon. Saurabh Das, FILE AP Photo