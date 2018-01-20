In this undated handout photo released by the Russian Interior Ministry official website on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, a crocodile rests in a small pool of water dug in a concrete basement in St. Petersburg, Russia. Police were surprised to find the crocodile while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in re-enacting historic military battles, according to local media.
World

Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 01:38 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Russian police had an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg — a crocodile in the basement.

The Fontanka.ru news portal said the incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.

When they went down, they saw a crocodile resting in a small pool of water dug in concrete basement. The owner of the house explained that he got the crocodile years ago.

City prosecutors said Friday they were checking whether the man was complying with local laws.

