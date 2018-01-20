Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement

In this undated handout photo released by the Russian Interior Ministry official website on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, a crocodile rests in a small pool of water dug in a concrete basement in St. Petersburg, Russia. Police were surprised to find the crocodile while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in re-enacting historic military battles, according to local media. Russian Interior Ministry Press Service via AP)