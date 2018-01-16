World

Hundreds of teens in Denmark suspected of sending child porn

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:50 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish police say more than 1,000 people, mostly teenagers, face preliminary charges of distributing child pornography after sharing videos and photos on social media.

Police say the material — featuring two 15-year-olds having sex — could constitute distribution of child pornography even though 15 is the age of consent in Denmark.

Police spokesman Flemming Kjaerside says "young people know it can have huge consequences" to share such material, although he acknowledged they may not know it is a crime.

So far 1,004 people across Denmark face preliminary charges — a step short of formal charges. If found guilty, they face fines, jail or they can be banned from working with children for a decade.

Two videos and photos were shared through Facebook's Messenger chat-platform last fall.

