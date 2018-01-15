World

Sri Lanka police destroy record seizure of cocaine

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:33 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have destroyed more than 900 kilograms of cocaine that was part of the country's largest single seizure of the illegal drug.

Police officers on Monday first liquefied the cocaine, which was packed in 30 sacks in front of a magistrate. It was then taken to be disposed in a cement kiln

The 928 kilograms (2,045 pounds) of cocaine was seized by police in 2016 at Sri Lanka's main sea port following a tip off. The cocaine was concealed in a container carrying timber on a ship sailing from Ecuador and bound for India.

President Maithripala Sirisena and other top officers attended Monday's event.

