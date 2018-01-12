World

Pakistan says Indian fire killed woman in disputed Kashmir

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:33 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's foreign ministry says Indian troops have opened fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing a 65-year-old woman.

Islamabad says Thursday's shooting was the latest cease-fire violation by India in the village of Kot Kotera. A ministry statement says Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over the killing.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. Pakistan claims India has violated the Kashmir cease-fire 70 times so far this month.

Pakistan and India often accuse each other of cease-fire violations in divided Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of the three wars between them over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

