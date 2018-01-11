World

Final day of talks on possible German government coalition

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are sitting down for a final day of talks with their prospective center-left partners to try to determine if there is enough common ground to begin formal coalition negotiations.

Merkel's Union bloc and the Social Democrats have been meeting behind closed doors this week, with Thursday's final round of talks expected to focus on the thorny questions of migration policy, health care and finance.

Social Democratic lawmaker Ralf Stegner tweeted ahead of the talks that the sides met until just before midnight Wednesday, with the intensity increasing and progress being made, albeit slowly.

Should the two sides not be able to form a coalition, it opens up the possibility of a minority government under Merkel or new elections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death
Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video