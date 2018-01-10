World

Libyan navy says some 100 migrants believed missing at sea

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:27 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TRIPOLI, Libya

Libya's navy says some 100 migrants are believed missing at sea and that at least 279 others have been rescued off the Libyan coast.

Wednesday's statement says the migrants, mostly Africans, had embarked on the perilous trip across the Mediterranean in several vessels. Those missing were all from one single rubber boat that got ruptured while at sea.

The navy says the survivors, who were found on Tuesday, were taken a naval base in the capital, Tripoli.

On Sunday, the Libyan navy said it rescued 272 migrants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It has since become a frequently used route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and conflict.

Libya has increased efforts to stem the flow of migrants.

  Comments  

Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death
Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video