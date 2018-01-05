World

Reports: North Korea says likely to join Olympics in South

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:52 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

Japanese media are reporting that North Korea's IOC representative has said that his country is likely to participate in figure skating in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The reports said that Chang Ung told reporters at Beijing airport on Saturday that a North Korean figure skating pair that has qualified for the games will probably go.

Citing unnamed sources, Japan's Kyodo News service and broadcaster NHK said that Chang was headed to Switzerland, where he could meet with International Olympic Committee officials.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to send a delegation to the Olympics in Pyeongchang in a New Year's speech. North and South Korea have agreed to discuss the Olympics in rare talks at the border starting Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death
Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video