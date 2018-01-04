The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

More Videos 0:44 Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay Pause 1:57 Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs 1:03 Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018 0:38 Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:48 Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon 0:42 What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 2:00 'Vanished Hero': SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti 0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful