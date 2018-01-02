FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is threatening to cut off aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled. Trump says in a pair of tweets that, “we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue ...peace treaty with Israel.”
World

Palestinians outraged by Trump's 'blackmail' to cut funding

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:16 PM

JERUSALEM

A senior Palestinian leader has expressed outrage at President Donald Trump's threat to cut funding to the Palestinian Authority, calling his tweets "blackmail."

Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump "singlehandedly destroyed the very foundations of peace" by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month. She says the Palestinians "will not be blackmailed."

She also says "Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice."

The United States has given the Palestinians over $5 billion in economic and security aid since the mid-1990s, according to Congressional research figures, with an average of $100 million annually since 2008 for President Mahmoud Abbas's security services.

Cutting the funding could prove disastrous for Israel, which relies on security cooperation with the PA to maintain calm in the West Bank.

