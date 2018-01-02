AP PHOTOS: Hindus in India and Nepal mark auspicious day

A Hindu holy man offers prayers after taking ritualistic dips at "Sangam," the meeting point of Indian holy rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna, on the auspicious day of "Paush Purnima" during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo