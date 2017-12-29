World

Israeli minister gets 'Palestine' removed from NBA site

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 02:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JERUSALEM

Israel's sports minister says she got the words "Palestine-occupied territory" removed from an NBA website.

Miri Regev, in her letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, called Palestine "an imaginary 'state'." She said the listing was not in line with President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump's declaration this month sparked protests across the Palestinian territories, and Palestinian leaders said the U.S. could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war from Jordan, as the capital of their future state. Israel says the city is its eternal capital.

Regev thanked Silver on Friday for removing the language, adding "Israel's lands are not occupied; therefore what was written was false and should have been deleted."

