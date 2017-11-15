‘I will come out there:’ Rapper Drake threatens to personally stop fan groping women, video shows

Drake wasn’t having any of it.
When the Canadian rapper saw a fan in the audience at an Australian performance apparently groping women in the crowd, he interrupted his performance and threatened to personally intervene.
“If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and f--- you up,” Drake said in video from the incident at a Nov. 15 afterparty in Sydney, which has been posted to Instagram.
And the rapper didn’t stop there.
“I’m not playing,” Drake continued. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m going to come out there and f--- your ass up.”
Fans, unsurprisingly, cheered him on and went wild.
“I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience,” a fan who posted the video online wrote.
Drake is touring throughout Australia and New Zealand during November for his Boy Meets World Tour, Complex reports. His Nov. 15 appearance, when the video was taken, was at Sydney’s Marqee nightclub after a larger show.
Drake’s stand makes him the latest celebrity to speak out about sexual assault and harassment against women — and men — in Hollywood and beyond.
High-profile stars like actor Kevin Spacey and director Brett Ratner, as well as politicians like Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, have faced sexual assault or misconduct allegations in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, Drake’s manager told The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper declined to work on a film project with Harvey Weinstein — even before the powerful producer faced an avalanche of public sexual assault allegations, which sparked the current reckoning over sexual assault broadly in Hollywood circles.
“I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him,” Drake’s manager, Adel “Future” Nur, told The Hollywood Reporter.
