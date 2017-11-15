His 'GRABHER' license plate was revoked. He's suing to get it back

For 26 years, Lorne Grabher didn’t have any trouble with his license plate.
But this year, his “GRABHER” license plate was suddenly revoked by the Canadian government for being “socially unacceptable,” reported the CBC. Now he’s suing to get it back – by claiming that the government itself says much worse.
Grabher wrote in an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia that three generations of his family have used the plate, including his father and his son.
“For 27 years, three generations, and a number of vehicles, the Respondent in Nova Scotia renewed my family's plate without objection, hesitation or incident,” he wrote.
Grabher, who wrote that his name makes him proud of his Austrian-German heritage, told the court in the affidavit that he felt “profoundly insulted and humiliated to be now informed that my good name is an offence.”
Furthermore, Grabher wrote, the Canadian government itself produced advertisements that could be deemed “socially unacceptable” as well, including slogans from Halifax Water such as “Be proud of your Dingle” and official place names like Crotch Lake and Swastika, Ontario or Red Indian Lake, Newfoundland.
“In my view, it is glaringly arbitrary and hypocritical for government to engage in such vulgar expression, when I am prohibited from displaying my surname on a licence plate,” he wrote.
“The single biggest threat to freedom of expression is this notion that some people have that they have the right not to be offended. If that becomes the law of the land ... then we have no more freedom of expression,” John Carpay, a spokesman for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is helping with the case, told the Toronto Star.
A spokesman for the government transport department told the Thompson Citizen they understood that ‘Grabher’ referred to the man’s surname but maintained that the context was not available to the general public. The spokesperson also denied that the revocation was made in response to remarks then-candidate Donald Trump made about women in the 2016 election.
The lawsuit has made its way through the courts and has been delayed until September 2018, where Grabher and his lawyers say they will fight to the end, reported the CBC.
