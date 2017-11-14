A military tank is seen with armed soldiers on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe's office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe's possible successor.
A military tank is seen with armed soldiers on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe's office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe's possible successor. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
A military tank is seen with armed soldiers on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe's office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe's possible successor. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

World

Zimbabwe war vets praise army for 'bloodless correction'

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:34 PM

JOHANNESBURG

The Zimbabwe army's takeover of the state broadcaster and action against some members of President Robert Mugabe's government has been praised as a "bloodless correction" by the country's war veterans' association.

Chris Mutsvangwa, chairman of the war veterans' group, told The Associated Press in Johannesburg that Army General Constantino Chiwenga has carried out "a bloodless correction of gross abuse of power." Mutsvangwa said the army will return Zimbabwe to "genuine democracy" and make the country a "modern model nation."

In a statement on national broadcasting, the army said President Robert Mugabe and his wife are safe but that action will be taken against "criminals" surrounding them.

Mutsvangwa and the war veterans are staunch allies of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired from his post of vice president by Mugabe last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video