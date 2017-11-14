World

Man walks into Vienna police station with live grenade

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:52 AM

VIENNA

Austrian police are urging the public not to touch any explosives they might after a man showed up at a Vienna precinct station with a live hand grenade.

A police statement issued Tuesday said officers evacuated their station and other offices in same Vienna building following Monday's incident. The grenade was then taken away by explosives experts.

Police say the man found the grenade while walking in a nature reserve in the city. They gave no details, but finds of World War II ordnance are relatively common in Austria.

Their advice: Don't touch. Call emergency services.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video