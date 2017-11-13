Rescuers attempt attempt to push stranded whales back into the ocean at Ujong Kareng beach in Aceh province, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. An official said 10 whales were stranded at the beach and attracted hundreds of onlookers who posed for pictures with them.
Rescuers attempt attempt to push stranded whales back into the ocean at Ujong Kareng beach in Aceh province, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. An official said 10 whales were stranded at the beach and attracted hundreds of onlookers who posed for pictures with them. Syahrol Rizal AP Photo
Rescuers attempt attempt to push stranded whales back into the ocean at Ujong Kareng beach in Aceh province, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. An official said 10 whales were stranded at the beach and attracted hundreds of onlookers who posed for pictures with them. Syahrol Rizal AP Photo

World

Beached whales led out to sea off Indonesia's Aceh but 4 die

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:35 PM

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia

A fisheries official says four of 10 whales that beached off Indonesia's Aceh province have died because of injuries and exhaustion.

The sperm whales became stranded Monday at Ujong Kareng beach and attracted hundreds of onlookers who posed for pictures with them.

Nur Mahdi, the head of Aceh's marine and fisheries office, said two whales that were both extensively scratched and bruised died early Tuesday while two others which were very weak died a few hours later.

He said five of the giant mammals were refloated on Monday and led out to sea by boats, but waves washed two back to shore. Fishing boats led the pair and a remaining whale out to sea on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video