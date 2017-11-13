He’s ready for World War III — and there’s room for you at his nuclear bunker, too

He’s been ready for a nuclear apocalypse for decades.
For just as long, though, observers have looked with skepticism at Bruce Beach’s Canadian fallout shelter, built out of 42 old school buses in rural Canada, and decked out with bunk beds, a mortuary, a dentist's chair, about 1,000 pounds of food and a daycare, according to National Post.
But now, 83-year-old Beach says, as tensions between the U.S. and a nuclear-armed North Korea continue to rise, things are starting to look dicey. And if you agree, he’s got 500 openings at the bunker that he’s looking to fill, according to CTV.
“Most people don’t think I’ll ever need this shelter,” Beach, creator of the Ark Two fallout shelter in Horning’s Mills, Ont., told CTV. “There’s a difference of opinion about that, but it’s looking more and more like it’s going to happen.”
That’s because the U.S. and North Korea are increasingly at odds over the rogue nation’s nuclear program — so much so that, in September, a former NATO chief estimated that there’s a 10 percent chance of nuclear war between the two countries, and a 20 to 30 percent chance of conventional war, Vox reports.
“I think there’s a 10 percent chance the wheels really come off and we have a full-on war on the Korean Peninsula, which would include nuclear use,” Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis said, according to Vox. “That’s well over double what it was three months ago.”
And in recent days, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have even gotten personal.
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
Anxious yet? If so, there’s plenty of room at Ark Two.
The 42 gutted buses that make up the shelter have all been conjoined, CTV reports. Beach then caked the top of the matrix of buses with two feet of concrete, and put feet of earth on top of that so that it’s all underground.
Construction started in 1980 and finished in 1982, the National Post reports, and since then he’s been working on upkeep.
Canadian authorities have called the facility a fire hazard, and have repeatedly tried to shut down the bunker, according to CTV.
Unsurprisingly, Beach sees it differently.
“The structure is probably one of the best-designed in North America,” Beach told the TV station.
And it had better be well designed, given the survival chances Beach predicts from a World War III.
“My anticipation is that about 85 percent of the world’s population will be destroyed,” Beach told WIVB.
Beach moved to Canada from Kansas with his wife in the 1970s, WIVB reports — and for decades, he’s been preparing for nuclear war and its aftermath.
“I really was convinced that it would be before the year 2000. Then I thought 2014. Here we are in the middle of 2017, and who knows how much longer it’ll drag on,” Beach told WIVB.
The National Post reports that, so far, Beach only plans to host about 50 or so at the shelter, mostly the volunteers who have helped consistently with upkeep there.
