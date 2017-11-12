World

Afghan official: Taliban kill 8 policemen in country's west

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 10:26 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a Taliban attack in western Farah province has killed eight police officers.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the Taliban attacked a police check point near the city of Farah, the provincial capital, early on Monday morning

Mehri says the attack only lasted 10 to 15 minutes and when reinforcement arrived, they found the bodies at the checkpoint.

He added that one policeman was slightly wounded in the attack and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of links with the insurgents.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mehri is blaming the Taliban, who have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country and have been more active in Farah province also.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video