World

Thousands demand release of jailed separatists in Barcelona

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 8:16 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Thousands of people backing Catalonia's bid to secede from Spain are rallying in downtown Barcelona to demand the release of jailed separatist leaders.

The rally's grassroots organizers are calling for 10 prominent members of the secessionist movement in the northeastern Spanish region to be freed from prison.

Eight former members of Catalonia's dissolved Cabinet and two activists are in jail while investigations continue into their alleged roles in promoting an illegal declaration of independence last month.

Polls show that Catalonia's 7.5 million residents are roughly split over remaining a part of Spain.

Spain's Constitution says the nation is "indivisible" and that questions of national sovereignty pertain to the national Parliament in Madrid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:16

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video