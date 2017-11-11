A general view over the cemetery at the World War I Vieil Armand "Hartmannswillerkopf" battlefield in the Alsace region, eastern France, where around 30,000 French and German soldiers died in the Vosges mountain battles in 1915, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. The presidents of France and Germany say Europeans must stand up to nationalism and build a "common future," as they mark 99 years since the armistice ending World War I.
World

UK pauses to remember war dead in Armistice Day ceremonies

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 3:28 AM

LONDON

People across Britain have paused for Armistice Day ceremonies to remember those killed in war.

In streets, squares and railway stations, millions stopped for two minutes of silence Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The moment — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — marks 99 years since the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

In London, the bell of Parliament's Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour for the first time since it was halted for repairs in August.

Many Britons wore red paper poppies, symbolizing the flowers that bloomed amid the carnage of World War I's Western Front.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II, British political leaders and dignitaries will attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

