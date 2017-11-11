Children ride swings in a playground surrounded by smog in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Smog has enveloped much of Pakistan, causing highway accidents and respiratory problems, and forcing many residents to stay home, officials said.
World

Winter rains likely to cut smog in Pakistan

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 3:19 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

A Pakistani meteorologist says winter rains starting next week are expected to bring relief from weeks-long smog persisting in much of the country and neighboring India.

The pollution has caused highway accidents, respiratory problems and irritated eyes.

Mohammad Ajmal Shad, a top government meteorologist in Lahore, said Saturday that a three-day spell of rain will likely start Monday and break the smog that has been caused by dust, the burning of crops and industrial and brick kilns.

Smog has caused poor visibility, leading to highway accidents. Police spokesman Mohammad Imran said movement on the motorways remains suspended in the morning due to 'zero' visibility. He said to avoid accidents traffic moves in escorted convoys during the day.

