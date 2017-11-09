UN, aid groups warn of 'starvation and death' in Yemen

FILE - In this Jul. 26, 2017 file photo, a girl scavenges at a garbage dump in a street in Sanaa, Yemen. The United Nations and more than 20 aid groups said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, that the Saudi-led coalition's tightening of a blockade on war-torn Yemen could bring millions of people closer to "starvation and death." About two-thirds of Yemen's population relies on imported supplies, said the groups, which include CARE, Save the Children and Islamic Relief. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo