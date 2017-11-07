World

Welsh politician who resigned amid harassment claims dies

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 6:01 AM

LONDON

A politician who resigned from his post in the Welsh government last week after allegations of misconduct has died.

The family of Carl Sargeant said Tuesday said they were "devastated beyond words" by his death. Police said they are investigating the death and will provide an update when possible.

Sargeant, a member of the Labour Party, was one of a number of political figures caught up in a sexual harassment scandal in British politics. He resigned his Welsh Cabinet post Friday after misconduct allegations were made.

He had asked to be removed pending an investigation, saying an inquiry was needed to clear his name.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sargeant's death was "terrible and deeply shocking."

Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

