Hong Kong clears young activists to appeal prison sentences

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, young Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong listens to questions during an interview outside the legislative council in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 has granted a bid by Wong to appeal his prison sentence. Tuesday's decision gives Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law one last chance to fight their prison terms for involvement in an unlawful assembly that sparked huge 2014 pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-controlled city. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo