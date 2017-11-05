World

9 people drown in eastern India's Bihar state

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 4:22 AM

NEW DELHI

At least nine people have drowned in two separate incidents in eastern India's Bihar state.

Police officer Sunil Kumar says five boys aged 9-12 and one woman, all from a single extended family, drowned Sunday in the Ganges River while on a picnic near Patna, the state capital. They were swept away by the strong current.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that three other people drowned when their boat capsized Sunday in the Sarswati River in the state's Samastipur district. Such incidents occur frequently in India, where few people use life jackets.

On Saturday, three people were killed and six others were injured in a stampede during a Hindu bathing ritual in the Ganges River in Begusarai town in Bihar state.

