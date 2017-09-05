FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, casts his vote in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's electoral commission has announced Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 that fresh presidential elections will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, following the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the August elections.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, casts his vote in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's electoral commission has announced Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 that fresh presidential elections will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, following the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the August elections. Brian Inganga, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, center, casts his vote in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's electoral commission has announced Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 that fresh presidential elections will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, following the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the August elections. Brian Inganga, File AP Photo

World

Kenyan opposition leader rejects date of new elections

By TOM ODULA Associated Press

September 05, 2017 5:25 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said Tuesday he does not accept the date for the new presidential elections, demanding reforms to the electoral commission and other "legal and constitutional guarantees."

The East African power faces an Oct. 17 vote after the Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, saying the electoral commission had committed irregularities. The court called for a new vote within 60 days.

The electoral commission did not consult with the opposition coalition on how the elections will be carried out and when, Odinga said, and he objected to the new vote being limited to two candidates.

The opposition leader wants some of the commission's officials to be prosecuted, arguing that without changes the new vote will be no different from the one last month.

"We will not do a mistake twice and expect to get a different result," he said.

Kenyatta had been named the winner of last month's election with 54 percent of the vote, nearly 1.4 million votes ahead of Odinga.

Odinga then petitioned the Supreme Court, claiming that election results were manipulated in Kenyatta's favor. He said Tuesday he continues to seek access to the electoral commission's computer servers as ordered by the court.

The opposition leader has called for the removal of the electoral commission's six top officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video