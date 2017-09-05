Afghan official: 2 gunmen killed by NATO aircraft

At least two gunmen were killed after they opened fire into the air where NATO helicopters were flying and the aircraft fired back at them, an Afghan security official said Tuesday.
Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul province police chief, said two other gunmen were wounded in the exchange of fire Monday night in Qarabagh district.
Mujahid said there was an engagement party nearby, and an investigation is underway. It is not unusual for people to fire weapons into the air during wedding and engagement parties in Afghanistan.
The Resolute Support mission said in a statement they are aware of the reports, but would not immediately release any details.
In a separate report from eastern Nangarhar province, three people were shot and killed by Islamic State group militiamen, a statement from the provincial governor's office said Tuesday.
"Two army soldiers along with their uncle were shot and killed by Islamic State fighters Monday night inside their home," the statement said. It said the soldiers were brothers and were visiting family during the Eid holidays.
No one claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the province.
