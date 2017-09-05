Cambodia formally charges opposition leader with treason

FILE - In This Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party Deputy President Kem Sokha gestures during a speech at the party headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Kem has been formally charged Tuesday with treason for allegedly conspiring with the United States to topple the government, and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo