Satirist pranks German nationalist party Facebook pages

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 6:49 AM

BERLIN

A Berlin-based Israeli satirist says he and others have succeeded in using fake profiles to join then take over about three dozen Facebook pages that support the nationalist Alternative for Germany party.

Shahak Shapira, who calls himself "propaganda leader" of the satirical German political party "The Party," says he and others worked their way in as administrators over 11 months.

He said the pages seem to have been run by bots "to spread AfD ads, fake news and hate speech" to members and he wants to "show them they're being fooled."

He said Monday his group managed to kick out the administrators and started changing page names — "Homeland Love" became "Hummus Love" for example — and posting messages to some 180,000 page members.

AfD had no immediate comment.

