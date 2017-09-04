Poland to seek extradition from Italy of gang rape suspects

A man identified as Congolese refugee Guerlin Butungu is escorted by police officers as he leaves the police headquarters after being arrested in Rimini, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Police in Italy say they've arrested a Congolese refugee as the fourth suspect in gang rapes at a beach resort. Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta says the man was caught Sunday morning on a train about to leave a nearby town. On Saturday, the other three suspects, all minors, including two Moroccan teenage brothers, were detained in the rape of a Polish tourist, the savage beating of her companion and the rape of a Peruvian woman shortly after the first attack. ANSA via AP Manuel Migliorini