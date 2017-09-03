Josh Noronha had already begun planning his own trampoline studio when a trampoline accident left him paralyzed.
He hoped to open a trampoline studio. Then he broke his neck in a trampoline accident

By Donovan Harrell

September 03, 2017 01:33 PM

UPDATED September 03, 2017 02:11 PM

Josh Noronha had dreams of owning his own trampoline studio one day. But a trampoline accident left him paralyzed.

Noronha, 25, resident, worked on and off at Collingwood Trampoline in Collingwood, Canada, as a coach since he was a teenager, according to The Enterprise Bulletin.

He had been practicing a routine with a friend on Aug 18 when the unexpected happened.

“He missed a landing and his head went between the material part and the springs and he snapped his neck,” Chris Dopp, who is in a relationship with Noronha’s mother, Leslie Pocklington, told Simcoe.

Noronha was immediately airlifted to a local hospital, where he remains in intensive care, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help him with medical expenses. He is now paralyzed from the chest down.

The page is asking for $250,000 to help with short term needs such as meals, traveling and parking for Noronha’s immediate family and future long term needs for mobility, housing renovations, training, living expenses, caregivers, physical therapy and psychotherapy.

As of Sunday afternoon, the family has raised more than $75,000.

Doctors predicted that Noronha would never be able to walk again, but his loved ones said he’s not giving up.

"Josh is amazing!” Pocklington wrote on GoFundMe August 24. “He can use his right hand now so he communicates with us by writing on a white board. His messages are often heartfelt and leave you in tears. His sense of humour still comes out even in the face of such adversity!”

Dopp wrote that Noronha had already constructed a business plan for his own trampoline center and budgeted $1,000 per month for insurance.

“This kid had his life planned out. Worked and saved his money and his life went from a missed trampoline landing to a wheelchair in a matter of seconds,” Dopp wrote. Life is short. Enjoy whatever you can. Seize the moment. Live life (to) its fullest. But most importantly, never, ever quit. That's what Josh has done and will continue to do. I'd put money on it."

