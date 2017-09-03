World

September 3, 2017 7:00 AM

Indonesian minister to raise Rohingya plight with Suu Kyi

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, has flown to Myanmar to discuss the crisis in Rakhine state with the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

There is mounting concern in Indonesia about a military crackdown against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine that has forced tens of thousands to flee into Bangladesh.

Separately, dozens of police are guarding the Myanmar Embassy in the Indonesian capital Jakarta after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the mission early Sunday morning. No one was hurt.

The Foreign Ministry said Retno Marsudi flew to Myanmar on Sunday afternoon and plans to meet with several government figures including Suu Kyi.

Marsudi held talks with Indonesia's major Muslim organizations on Saturday who called on Myanmar's government to immediately restore security in Rakhine.

