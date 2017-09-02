World

September 2, 2017 5:29 AM

Authorities: Assailants attack Iraqi power station, 7 dead

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Iraqi authorities say at least three attackers entered a power station in Samarra and blew themselves up, killing seven workers and wounding eight security forces.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool says two attackers disguised themselves as workers and a third wore a security forces uniform. The attack happened at dawn Saturday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Iraqi intelligence officer says Samarra authorities were warned of possible Islamic State attacks in the area. He spoke anonymously because he's not authorized to speak to the media.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Musaab al-Mudaris says seven employees were killed and eight security forces were wounded. He says there were four attackers.

Al-Mudaris says one attacker was shot dead and the others blew themselves up.

Samarra is 125 kilometers (78 miles) north of Baghdad.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo 0:46

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all' 0:54

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all'

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View more video

World