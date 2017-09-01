World's biggest X-ray goes into operation in Germany

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo a technician works at the tunnel of an X-ray laser at the European XFEL project in Schenefeld, Germany. Scientists say the world’s largest X-ray laser is now in operation and will help them capture images of structures and processes at the atomic level. The DESY research center near Hamburg says the laser that went on line Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, flashes 27,000 pulses per second, resulting in a luminance a billion times higher than the best conventional X-ray sources. dpa via AP, file Christian Charisius