He sells a bulletproof shirt. He shot his wife to prove it works.

More Videos 0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary Pause 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 0:57 Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Jim Wyss Miami Herald

Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Jim Wyss Miami Herald