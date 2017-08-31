World

Catalan officials deny US warning of attack in Barcelona

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:53 AM

MADRID

Regional authorities in Catalonia deny news reports that U.S. anti-terrorism officials warned them of a planned attack in Barcelona, but admit receiving tips of possible attacks from other sources they deemed not very credible.

Catalan regional interior chief Joaquim Forn said Thursday regional police were not warned by the CIA or the National Counterterrorism Center, adding that such warnings would be made through state channels.

Barcelona-based El Periodico newspaper said the U.S. sent the warning May 25 to regional police, specifically mentioning Las Ramblas.

A van attack Aug. 17 on Las Ramblas killed 14 people. One other person was stabbed to death by the Barcelona attacker as he fled. Another attack in nearby Cambrils left 1 dead.

The U.S. embassy in Madrid said it could not comment on intelligence issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video