France: Man detained in missing 9-year-old at wedding case

This notice released on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Gendarmerie Nationale shows a call for witnesses and an undated portrait of a missing girl, Maelys, The notice, released on the Gendarmerie Nationale Twitter account, reads in French: "Call for witnesses" - "Worrying disappearance of a minor". French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses. Gendarmerie Nationale via AP)