The Latest: Russia warns sanctions vs N. Korea 'dangerous'

FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea. Japan's Defense Ministry is asking for a record-high budget for fiscal 2018 to bolster missile defense against North Korea's escalating threats. The United States has flown some of its most advanced warplanes to South Korea to take part in bombing drills aimed at intimidating North Korea, after Pyongyang fired a midrange missile over Japan earlier this week. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency