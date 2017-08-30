Workers stumbled on a WWII-era bomb. To defuse it, they’re evacuating 70,000 people

A construction site in Frankfurt is now the site of a large-scale, high-stakes effort to defuse a World War II-era British bomb discovered Tuesday in one of Germany’s largest cities.
Construction workers were doing building work near the campus of Goethe University Frankfurt, according to Agence France-Press, when they stumbled upon the unexploded bomb. Police are keeping close watch over the site and say there “is currently no danger.”
The 4,000-pound explosive—nicknamed “the blockbuster” by German media—appears to be a high capacity British bomb that didn’t detonate during allied air raids on the city during the last world war, according to Deutsche Welle. It was known at the time for its power to obliterate entire blocks and buildings.
The bomb is located close to the city center and 1.5 miles from the city’s main shopping area, which is why a mind-boggling 70,000 may have to evacuate on Sunday when German authorities defuse the bomb. That’s about one in ten residents of Frankfurt, population 717,000, according to The Local.
“Due to the large size of the bomb, extensive evacuation measures must be taken,” police said.
It is unclear if the Frankfurt airport—the country’s largest—will be impacted by Sunday’s evacuation, according to Deutsch Welle
Finding 70-year-old bombs left over from World War II isn’t unheard of in Germany. American and British forces went through an estimated 2.7 million tons of bombs in Europe from 1940 and 1945, when the war ended, according to Deutsche Welle.
Half of those bombs were dropped on Nazi Germany—and about 10 percent didn’t explode on impact.
Last December, a similar situation unfolded in Augsburg when another British bomb was uncovered—necessitating the evacuation of 54,000 people, according to AFP.
Comments