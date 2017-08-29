Coffee does more than just keep you awake — it might keep you alive, new study finds

Can’t seem to put down that cup of coffee? Are you always itching for a burst of caffeine?
Don’t be ashamed of that coffee addiction — it might keep you alive longer, according to a new study.
The study from Spanish researchers found that those who consume more coffee have a significantly lower risk of death.
Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the study was based on findings from 20,000 people who were tracked for an average of 10 years, according to USA Today.
Researchers tracked the coffee consumption of the subjects, who completed a questionnaire that also recorded their lifestyle characteristics and prior health.
For those who drank at least four cups of joe a day, the study found, there was a 64 percent lower risk of death than those who never or rarely consumed coffee. And for those over 45, there was a 30 percent lower chance of death if they drank another two cups of coffee on top of that.
“Our findings suggest that drinking four cups of coffee each day can be part of a healthy diet in healthy people,” Dr. Adela Navarro, a cardiologist at Hospital de Navarra, said in a statement.
This study is far from the first to find a connection between coffee and a longer life.
A pair of studies released earlier this year — one from researchers at the University of Southern California and the other from the Imperial College London — also found that a cup of coffee can prove beneficial in the long run.
However, not all recent studies bring good news for caffeine lovers.
First, coffee could make you gain weight. A study published in the Journal of Food Science found that caffeine can reduce a person’s ability to taste sweetness — which might increase the urge to devour sugar-coated goodies.
Another study, conducted on 1,000 college students, seemed to indicate that an increased consumption of coffee can lead to a lower GPA. According to the study, students who didn’t drink any coffee had an average GPA of 3.43, but those who had five or more cups a day had an average GPA of 3.28.
