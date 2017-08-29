World

South Sudan says no hint that dead American was a journalist

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 5:28 AM

JUBA, South Sudan

South Sudan's army says there was no indication that an American shot dead was a journalist and accuses him of entering the country with rebel forces.

Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang warned Tuesday that any journalists entering South Sudan illegally will not be protected, saying that "anybody who comes attacking us with hostile forces will meet his fate."

Christopher Allen was killed Saturday amid fighting between government and rebel forces near the Ugandan border.

The army's chief medical officer, Dr. Peter Ajak Bullen, says Allen was shot in the head but can't confirm he was killed at close range.

Opposition spokesman William Gatjiath Deng says government troops "targeted" Allen when they saw him photographing during the fighting. The opposition says Allen was wearing a large vest with the word "Press."

