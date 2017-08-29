Israel lawmakers visit Jerusalem holy site after 2-year halt

People are seen reflected on the glass at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's Old City Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Two Israeli lawmakers have visited a contested Jerusalem holy site for the first time in two years. Tuesday's visit, which passed peacefully, was meant to test the waters as Benjamin Netanyahu's government mulls whether to allow such visits to resume. They were banned in late 2015 for fear of sparking tensions. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo