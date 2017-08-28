A nurse who liked resuscitating patients is now believed to have killed 86 of them

In this Feb. 26, 2015, photo, former nurse Niels Hoegel, covers his face with a file at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany. German authorities say Monday Aug. 28, 2017, they now believe that Hoegel, who was convicted of killing two patients with overdoses of heart medication, killed at least 84 people. Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders at a clinic in the northwestern town of Delmenhorst. Carmen Jaspersen AP