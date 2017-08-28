World

Austrian police: Remains of missing hiker found on glacier

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:18 AM

VIENNA

Austrian police say that an alpine guide touring a glacier has found the partially-mummified remains of a man believed to be that of a German hiker who went missing decades ago.

A police statement says the body was found at an altitude of about 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet) near the western city of Innsbruck. It says that the remains were discovered on Sunday and first indications are that they are that of a 36-year old German who disappeared in the region in 1974.

Police said Monday that they are examining objects found with the body, including a document in the man's wallet, in efforts to establish his identity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video