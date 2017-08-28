Iraq: Car bombing at busy Baghdad market kills 12 people

FILE - In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 file photo, two men carrying a white flag on their motorbike pass an Islamic State militant banner in western Mosul. Even as the Islamic State group’s rule is torn down in Iraq, the seeds are there for it or a successor extremist group to rise up again one day. Some among Iraq’s Sunnis, even as they denounce the group’s brutality, still suggest it had some positive goals in trying to restore morality and faith. It’s the sort of thinking that could one day turn into revisionism about the extremists, if Iraq’s Sunni minority remains disadvantaged and disgruntled. Bram Janssen, File AP Photo