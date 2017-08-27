World

Woman sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for Indonesia plot

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:02 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A lawyer for a would-be suicide bomber says she has been sentenced to 7 ½ years prison for a plot targeting guards at Indonesia's presidential palace.

The lawyer, Kasmi, who uses a single name, said Monday that her client Dian Yulia Novi, 28, will give birth within days and doesn't plan to appeal.

Novi was arrested in December after police detected the plot to bomb a guard-changing ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

She was among four suspected militants arrested one day before the planned bombing.

A three-judge panel sentenced Novi on Friday immediately after hearing the last presentation from lawyers, shortening the usual process due to the woman being in the final days of her pregnancy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video