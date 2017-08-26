A police cordon outside Buckingham Palace where a man has been arrested after an incident, in London, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. A man armed with a knife was detained outside London’s Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said.
World

Terror police question man arrested near Buckingham Palace

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 1:55 AM

LONDON

British counterterror police are questioning a man who was detained with a "large bladed weapon" outside Buckingham Palace.

The Metropolitan Police force said two London police officers were slightly injured on Friday night while arresting the 26-year-old man. It said officers saw the weapon in the man's car when he drove up to a police vehicle near Queen Elizabeth II's London residence.

He was held on suspicion of assaulting police and has since been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No one besides him and the police officers was injured.

British media reported that no members of the royal family were in Buckingham Palace at the time.

