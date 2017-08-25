A search-and-rescue team with dogs arrives in Bondo, Graubuenden in southern Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Police in eastern Switzerland says some residents of the village pummeled by a rocky mudslide have been authorized to return home, as searchers resumed the hunt for eight missing people.
A search-and-rescue team with dogs arrives in Bondo, Graubuenden in southern Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Police in eastern Switzerland says some residents of the village pummeled by a rocky mudslide have been authorized to return home, as searchers resumed the hunt for eight missing people. Keystone via AP Gian Ehrenzeller
A search-and-rescue team with dogs arrives in Bondo, Graubuenden in southern Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Police in eastern Switzerland says some residents of the village pummeled by a rocky mudslide have been authorized to return home, as searchers resumed the hunt for eight missing people. Keystone via AP Gian Ehrenzeller

World

Swiss police allow some villagers to go home after mudslide

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 5:40 AM

GENEVA

Some residents of a village in eastern Switzerland pummeled by a rocky mudslide could return home Friday, police said, as searchers resumed the increasingly desperate hunt for eight missing people.

Graubuenden regional police said the evacuation order was gradually being lifted after Wednesday's rockfall and mudslide in Bondo, on the Italian border about 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Milan.

Two Austrians, four Germans, and two Swiss remained missing, said police spokeswoman Chiarella Piana. They had set off separately or in pairs, and were believed to have been hiking in the area of the mudslide, she said.

"The more time wears on, the harder the search becomes," Piana said, adding that the search would continue until they were found or authorities deemed it was virtually certain that they could not be located.

Police have sealed off airspace for a five-kilometer (three-mile) radius until Monday to give priority access to rescuers, who had suspended the search overnight. Search teams with dogs fanned out again, and excavators picked through the rubble in the village center.

In the area hit by the slide, homes were divided into color-coded red, orange and green zones, Piana said. Residents in the green areas were allowed to return home, and those in the red zone could briefly re-enter their homes to gather some personal belongings.

Authorities say about 4 million cubic meters (140 million cubic feet) of rocks and mud rolled through the village, prompting the immediate evacuation of about 100 residents.

News reports said some residents feared another mudslide could hit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video